Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.70.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.09. 1,407,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,327. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.49. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $222.00 and a 12 month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

