Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,204 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 2.1% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.06% of Paypal worth $80,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $107.99. 17,213,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,783,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

