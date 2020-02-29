Rathbone Brothers plc Invests $29.23 Million in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 126,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.17.

Shares of LULU traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.41. 3,747,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,215. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.62 and its 200-day moving average is $215.80.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

