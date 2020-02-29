Rathbone Brothers plc Lowers Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.06% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after purchasing an additional 185,656 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 258,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,877 shares of company stock worth $3,312,353. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,891. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.12%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

