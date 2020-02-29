Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New Investment in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Clorox by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $9.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $174.17.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

