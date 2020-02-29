Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 12,950 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 83,944 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.75.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.11. 2,136,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,770. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.85 and its 200 day moving average is $155.16. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.10 and a 1 year high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,896 shares of company stock worth $20,642,312 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

