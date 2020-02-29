Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,680 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Amgen by 62.8% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.0% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.73. 5,315,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.45. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.