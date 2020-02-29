Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,162,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.99 and its 200 day moving average is $311.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $392.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

