Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 12,427 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Northern Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,882. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.76. 3,571,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,784. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

