Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 1,376 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.23. 22,783,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587,155. The company has a market capitalization of $296.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.