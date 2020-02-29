Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 636 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,045,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,441. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

