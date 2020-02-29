Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 6,526 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 1.4% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.07% of Becton Dickinson and worth $53,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 41,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,510,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,026 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.82. 3,588,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 87.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.35 and a 200-day moving average of $258.94. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

