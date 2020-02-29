Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 675 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after acquiring an additional 695,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after buying an additional 293,879 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,848,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,831,000 after buying an additional 443,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,425,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of MMC traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $104.56. 4,074,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

