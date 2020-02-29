Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 7,306 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 69.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.65. 35,386,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,314,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $212.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

