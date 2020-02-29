Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTN traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,070,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.02. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $169.64 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTN. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

