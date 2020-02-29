RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.19. The stock had a trading volume of 315,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,783. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $125.02 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,070 shares of company stock worth $709,538. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

