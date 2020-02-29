Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RYTM. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of RYTM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.08. 273,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,144. The company has a market cap of $797.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

In related news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,234.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd Foley sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $341,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,492. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,422,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,305,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after purchasing an additional 898,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 214,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 220,573 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

