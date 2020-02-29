Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $20,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,773,000 after buying an additional 791,273 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,131,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,263,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,843,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,290,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,247,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

NYSE:RY traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.