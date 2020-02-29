RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Shares of RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.36. RTW Retailwinds shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 11,696 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of RTW Retailwinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get RTW Retailwinds alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. RTW Retailwinds had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $200.12 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 193,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,808,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 88,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emancipation Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 222,507 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTW Retailwinds Company Profile (NYSE:RTW)

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for RTW Retailwinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTW Retailwinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.