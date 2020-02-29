RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. RumbleON posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RumbleON.

Shares of RumbleON stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 437,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,687. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

