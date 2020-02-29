RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 202,462 Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 202,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.75. 2,228,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,559. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

HTHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. CLSA restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.16.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

