RWC Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 8,675 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after buying an additional 1,732,033 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $82,616,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after buying an additional 1,071,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,558,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,417. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

