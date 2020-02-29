RWC Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,827 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.50% of Livent worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Livent by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Livent by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.93. 4,231,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.23. Livent Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Corporation will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

