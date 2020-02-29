RWC Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,978 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Corporacion America Airports were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Corporacion America Airports by 820.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAAP shares. Oppenheimer lowered Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of CAAP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 279,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,915. The firm has a market cap of $748.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. Corporacion America Airports SA has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.