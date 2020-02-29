RWC Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV)

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,344 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 71.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 181.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 24.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 254.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUPV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grupo Supervielle from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE:SUPV remained flat at $$2.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 894,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,476. The company has a market cap of $261.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

