RWC Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,118,893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,134 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares comprises about 3.1% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.50% of Huntington Bancshares worth $77,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,835,000 after buying an additional 754,705 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,129,000 after buying an additional 328,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,278,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,847,000 after buying an additional 113,440 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,966,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,685,000 after buying an additional 181,332 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after buying an additional 1,751,425 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 33,649,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,370,030. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.