RWC Asset Management LLP Has $11.72 Million Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,887 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,768,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,304,000 after purchasing an additional 626,014 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,404,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Regions Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521,028 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 450,687 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $13.52. 28,618,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,689,654. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.