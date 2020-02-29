RWC Asset Management LLP Has $23.89 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.18% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $23,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.42. 4,821,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

