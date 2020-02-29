RWC Asset Management LLP Has $286,000 Holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,681 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 298.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 247,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,752. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $127.93 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 122,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $150,306.00. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 483,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $580,560.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

