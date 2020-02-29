RWC Asset Management LLP Has $43.38 Million Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 478,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials comprises 1.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $43,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. 410,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average is $89.63. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.