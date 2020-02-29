RWC Asset Management LLP Has $63.25 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for 2.6% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.23% of PACCAR worth $63,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 615,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after buying an additional 227,194 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 120,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,192,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

