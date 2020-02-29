RWC Asset Management LLP Has $78.17 Million Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 3.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $78,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $15.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $493.17. 3,589,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,642. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $335.53 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $518.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.87.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

