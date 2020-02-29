RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Gartner comprises 1.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $33,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 30,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gartner by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,901,000 after acquiring an additional 149,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gartner by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Gartner by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.39. 1,408,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,644. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.32. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $124.77 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.83.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

