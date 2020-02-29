RWC Asset Management LLP Invests $1.03 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,690 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 84.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,410,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,759 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,802,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,554.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 148,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $8,428,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEM traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.53. 3,467,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,162. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 42.92 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

