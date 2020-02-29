RWC Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dover by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 55,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

DOV stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,912. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.92.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

