RWC Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,725,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

