RWC Asset Management LLP Makes New $322,000 Investment in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 113.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 32.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,965,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.09. Alamos Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.