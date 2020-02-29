RWC Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $28,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,213,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,851. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

