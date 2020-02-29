S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 23,178 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 2.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 94,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 748,409 shares of company stock worth $98,291,424 and sold 2,734 shares worth $356,066. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IFF stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

