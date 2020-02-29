S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,622 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.45. 6,907,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $177.00 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.