S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 237,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,000. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,022,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after buying an additional 308,029 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 973,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 263,395 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 939,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 880,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 136,511 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 705,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,837. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

