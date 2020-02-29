S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$24.00 during midday trading on Friday. 864,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $24.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

