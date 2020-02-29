S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes $3.06 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. Enbridge makes up 2.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $37.43. 9,497,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.