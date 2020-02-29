S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. FedEx comprises about 2.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $1,786,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.17. 4,390,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,936. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 672.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.76.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

