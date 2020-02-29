Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up approximately 1.5% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.61% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $36,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 492,833 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,344,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,804,000 after purchasing an additional 103,962 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 39.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 332,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 72,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 215.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,848 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG stock traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.99. The stock had a trading volume of 749,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $125.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.02.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.