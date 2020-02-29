Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million.

NYSE CKH traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $37.30. 194,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.83. Seacor has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $51.42.

CKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

