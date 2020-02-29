Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SMTC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.49. 1,021,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,553. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. Semtech has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $398,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,613.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,500 shares of company stock worth $3,229,615. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Semtech by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Semtech by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Semtech by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

