Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires New Shares in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFAX traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $65.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $73.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.