Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Grows Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 46.5% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned approximately 1.80% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $182,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Aviva PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,525,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,598. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $160.87 and a 1-year high of $198.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.88.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

