Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $3.55 Million Position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,645 shares during the quarter. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.92% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 203,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IFGL stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,627. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

